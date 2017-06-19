The Latest: 7 swim to safety after floatplane crashes, sinks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on an airplane crash at Alaska's Misty Fjords National Monument (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Seven people who survived an airplane crash at a lake in Alaska's Misty Fjords National Monument included a pilot and six passengers from a cruise ship.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Clint Johnson says the agency has not determined who operated the commercial flight but expects to talk to the pilot Monday.

The float plane crashed Sunday as it attempted to take off from Big Goat Lake.

Johnson says the cause has not been determined but a wing on the De Havilland DHC-2 Beaver struck the water.

The airplane sank. All seven on board swam to shore.

Two passengers were from Germany and four were from California.

Misty Fjords covers 3,347 square miles (8,669 sq. kilometres ) at the tip of the Alaska Panhandle. It's the largest wilderness area in the Tongass National Forest.

___

10:15 a.m.

A pilot and six passengers were treated for minor injuries after their plane crashed on a lake in Alaska's Misty Fjords National Monument.

Alaska State Troopers say all seven swam to shore Sunday afternoon when the De Havilland Beaver crashed into Big Goat Lake during takeoff.

The lake is 25 miles (40 kilometres ) east of Ketchikan and the source of Big Goat Falls, a popular visitor attraction.

The pilot was 30-year-old Matthew Perron of Ketchikan.

Troopers list two passengers from Germany: 40-year-old Tim Friedrich and 36-year-old Catrin Fredrich.

The other four passengers were 63-year-old Robert Grover, 60-year-old Debra A. Grover, 30-year-old Nicole Grover and 36-year-old Jonathan James, all from California.

Their hometowns were not immediately available.