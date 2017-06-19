The Latest: Cousin says woman shot by police wasn't violent

SEATTLE — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a woman by Seattle police (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

A cousin of a mother who was shot and killed by Seattle police has questioned why officers didn't use a Taser or other non-lethal options during the encounter.

Pastor Kenny Isabell said Monday that Charleena Lyles was a pregnant mother of four children and wasn't a violent person.

Seattle police say officers responding to a report of a burglary at Lyles' apartment Sunday were confronted by a 30-year-old woman armed with a knife. Two officers fired, killing her.

Isabell says some of Lyles' children were inside the apartment at the time.

The pastor says he's frustrated with police killing young black people across the country. Lyles was black.

He says Lyles had been struggling with mental health issues in the past year and was attending his Seattle church regularly while making an effort to improve her life.

___

8:18 a.m.

Seattle police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman by two officers who responded to a burglary report at her apartment.

Police say the officers went to the apartment Sunday morning, and, at some point, were confronted by a woman armed with a knife. Both officers fired their weapons, killing her.

Police say children inside the apartment were not injured.

Relatives told The Seattle Times that the woman was pregnant and had mental health issues.

Police on Monday released audio of the officers discussing a previous encounter with the woman before they reached the apartment. The woman can be heard telling the officers the door was unlocked. Toward the end, the officers could be heard yelling "get back" and "we need help" and then gunfire erupted.