The Latest: French gov't resigns, is reappointed

PARIS — The Latest on the aftermath of France's parliamentary election (all times local):

8:20 p.m.

France's government has resigned in a symbolic move after President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party won a majority in parliamentary elections.

The president's office said in a statement that he accepted the resignation and immediately renamed Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and tasked him with forming a new government by Wednesday evening.

The government spokesman said earlier that Macron is expected to make only small, "technical" changes and rename the government.

___

9:20 a.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron is poised to rearrange his Cabinet after his new centrist party swept parliamentary elections.

Government spokesman Christophe Castaner said Monday on RTL radio that Prime Minister Edouard Philippe would resign "in the coming hours" and a new government would be named in the coming days. It's a largely symbolic move required after legislative elections.

Since Macron's Republic on the Move! Party won an absolute majority in the 577-seat National Assembly, Castaner said the government reshuffle would be "technical and not far-reaching."

He refused to say whether ministers who have come under corruption suspicions would keep their jobs.