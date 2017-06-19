The Latest: Governor, senator mourn death of freed student

CINCINNATI — The Latest on the death of an American college student days after he was freed from North Korea in a coma (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) is mourning the death of an American college student who was released by North Korea days ago in a coma.

The Republican governor says Monday's death of 22-year-old Otto Warmbier (WORM'-bir) underscores the "evil, oppressive" nature of the North Korean regime and its disregard for human life.

Kasich calls Warmbier a young man of exceptional spirit. The governor says Warmbier's family showed strength and courage through a terrible ordeal.

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman says he and his wife are deeply saddened by the death of "this remarkable young Ohioan."

The Republican senator says Warmbier was a promising young man who was kind, generous and accomplished.

Warmbier's family says in a statement released by a hospital that he died Monday afternoon.

___

4:40 p.m.

An American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma has died in Ohio. Otto Warmbier was 22.

His family said in a statement released by a hospital that Warmbier died Monday afternoon.

The family thanked the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treating him but said, "Unfortunately, the awful torturous mistreatment our son received at the hands of the North Koreans ensured that no other outcome was possible beyond the sad one we experienced today.

Warmbier was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labour in North Korea, convicted of subversion after he tearfully confessed he had tried to steal a propaganda banner.