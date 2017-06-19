The Latest: Russia warns US after downing of Syrian jet
BEIRUT — The Latest on the conflict in Syria (all times local):
3:05 p.m.
Russia's
Moscow has condemned the U.S. downing of the Syrian government fighter jet after it dropped bombs nears U.S. partner forces.
The Russian
The ministry also called on the U.S. military to provide a full account of why it decided to shoot down the Syrian SU-22.
Russia, a key backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad, has been providing an air cover to the government's offensive on the Islamic State group since 2015.
___
2:40 p.m.
Russia's
The United States and Russia, which has been providing an air cover for Syria's President Bashar Assad since 2015 in his offensive against the Islamic State group, have a standing agreement that should prevent in-the-air incidents involving U.S. and Russia jets engaged in operations in Syria.
The Russian
The ministry says it views the incident as Washington's "deliberate failure to make good on its commitments" under the de-confliction deal.
___
12:30 p.m.
A top Russian diplomat has condemned the United States for shooting down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet the previous day as an act of "aggression."
The U.S. military confirmed a U.S. F-18 Super Hornet shot down Sunday a Syrian SU-22 after it dropped bombs near the U.S. partner forces, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, aligned with the Americans in the fight against the Islamic State group.
Russia has been a staunch supporter of Syria's beleaguered President Bashar Assad and has been providing an air cover for this offensive since 2015.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Russian news agencies on Monday that the downing was akin to "helping the terrorists that the U.S. is fighting against."
Ryabkov asks: "What is this, if not an act of aggression?"