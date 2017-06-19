The Latest: Top EU lawmaker says UK's aims a mystery

BRUSSELS — The latest developments relating to the Brexit negotiations kicking off in Brussels on Monday. All times local.

The head of the biggest group in the European Parliament says that what Britain wants out of the Brexit talks is a mystery as negotiations get underway.

European People's Party caucus leader Manfred Weber told German radio station Bayern 2 Monday: "Our big problem is that we have no picture, no idea at all what the British want." He said that the other EU countries have a united position but the British are "in chaos."

He added: "It's not as if Europe is leaving Britain; Britain wants to leave the EU. They should finally tell us what the aim is. We keep hearing that they don't want a 'Norway model,' they don't want a 'Swiss model,' they want to leave the customs union, the internal market, they want to limit migration. We keep hearing only what they don't want, but we don't have any picture of what future relations will look like."

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Monday he still thinks that the Brexit negotiations will yield "a happy resolution that can be done with profit and honour for both sides."

The negotiations kick off in Brussels on Monday with Britain under pressure for stalling the talks and entering the negotiations without a working parliamentary majority fully in place.

Still, Johnson called on people to look at the more distant future. At a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg he said: "The most important thing for us is to look to the horizon, raise our eyes to the horizon. In the long run, this will be good for the U.K. and good for the rest of Europe."

A senior German official is stressing that the EU doesn't want to punish Britain for leaving, but says its departure will not be good for the U.K. or the rest of the EU.

Germany's deputy foreign minister, Michael Roth, told RBB Inforadio that "we must of course protect our interests as the EU 27 but naturally we also don't want to punish Britain."