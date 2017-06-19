Trump's legal plan quite simple so far: Fight, fight, fight

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has given his legal team a clear direction: Fight, fight, fight.

That tactic from Trump's lawyers and proxies has manifested itself in aggressively worded statements and television appearances aimed at warding off any legal threat from prosecutors — and persuading the American public the president isn't in legal jeopardy.

But Trump's attorneys, with their own unconventional backgrounds, face a challenging task — especially against seasoned lawyers working with former FBI Director Robert Mueller. To make it more difficult, Trump's statements threaten to undercut their work.