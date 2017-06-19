US sailors who died in destroyer-container ship crash

Among the seven U.S. Navy sailors who died in the Saturday collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a Philippine-flagged container ship off Japan were an Ohioan expecting to retire soon, a Maryland man his father called his best friend, and a Connecticut man described by his sister as "selfless."

Here are snapshots of them taken from interviews of family and friends with the media:

NGOC T TRUONG HUYNH, Connecticut

Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T. Truong Huynh, 25, always "had the brightest smile," his sister says. He was "selfless," Lan Huynh told WVIT-TV of Hartford, Connecticut, and the family is coping as best they can. Huynh graduated from Watertown High School and attended Naugatuck Valley Community College before enlisting in the Navy in 2014. The family moved to Oklahoma a short time later. Connecticut's governor has ordered flags to fly at half-staff in Huynh's honour .

ALEC MARTIN, Maryland

Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin was trying to call his father after the vessels collided but didn't get through, his father told WJZ-TV in Baltimore. All Darrold Martin can think of now are his son's final moments. The 24-year-old sailor, of Halethorpe, Maryland, followed in his father's footsteps and was quickly rising in the ranks, said Darrold Martin, who referred to his son as his best friend. "It's very hard," the elder Martin said. "He's my only child, he's all I have."

GARY LEO REHM JR., Ohio