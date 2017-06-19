Vatican: Pope to visit Chile and Peru, in January 2018

The Holy See announced on Monday that Francis will visit Chile from Jan. 15-18, then head to Peru, where he'll stay until Jan. 21. The cities on the Argentine-born pontiff's itinerary include Chile's capital, Santiago, and the Peruvian capital, Lima. He'll also visit Temuco and Iquique in Chile and Puerto Maldonado and Trujillo in Peru, with details of his travels to be announced at a later date, according to the Vatican.