Witnesses describe Jordan shooting that killed 3 US troops

AMMAN, Jordan — Three Jordanian gate guards at an air base have told a military court they held their fire when they heard a purported gunshot because they couldn't identify its source.

The troops testified in the trial of a fellow soldier charged with murder in the November shooting deaths of three U.S. military trainers at the entrance to the base. The defendant, 1st Sgt. Marik al-Tuwayha, allegedly opened fire at a three-car convoy, killing the U.S. Army Green Berets.

Al-Tuwayha stood in a cage in the courtroom, just meters from the fathers of two of the slain Americans. He has pleaded "not guilty."