2nd West Virginia industrial plant explosion kills 1
PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Authorities say there's been another fatal explosion at a West Virginia industrial plant where two people were killed last month.
Officials say the explosion killed one person Tuesday morning at Midland Resource Recovery, a company based in Ontario, Canada, that odorizes natural gas.
In a preliminary report, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection says contractors at the facility outside Philippi were disassembling a 30-gallon (
The agency says a preliminary report shows one other person was injured and an unknown quantity of Mercaptan, the chemical used to give natural gas an
A woman answered the telephone at the company's headquarters in Ontario declined to comment.
