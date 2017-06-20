Alleged Thai bomber says he did it to defy army government

BANGKOK — A suspect arrested for the bombing of an army hospital in Bangkok says he carried out the attack that wounded 21 people to symbolize defiance against Thailand's ruling military junta.

Wattana Pumret, a 61-year-old retired electrical engineer, said Tuesday at a police news conference that he acted on his own when he planted a bomb in a guest reception room in Phramongkutklao Hospital on May 22, the third anniversary of a military coup that ousted a democratically elected government.

Police said they have also charged him for several other bombings as long ago as 2007 for which Wattana took responsibility. No one was killed in any of them.