Clinton office hostage-taker gets 5 years for bank robbery

CONCORD, N.H. — A man convicted of taking hostages at a Hillary Clinton presidential campaign office in New Hampshire in 2007 has been sentenced to five years in prison for robbing a bank last year.

Leeland Eisenberg was sentenced in federal court in Concord on Friday and had pleaded guilty earlier this year. On Monday, he agreed to plead guilty to a reduced cocaine possession charge.

The judge recommended that Eisenberg participate in drug, mental health and sex offender treatment programs.

The 57-year-old Eisenberg spent at least two years behind bars for a five-hour standoff at Clinton's Rochester, New Hampshire, campaign office during her first run for president. No one was hurt.