Closing arguments set for murder trial over Baby Doe's death

BOSTON — Closing arguments are set to be heard in the trial of a man charged with killing a 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her body washed up on a Boston Harbor beach.

The prosecution and defence are expected to give their closing arguments in the murder trial of Michael McCarthy on Tuesday.

The defence rested on Monday without McCarthy taking the stand.

Authorities say McCarthy killed Bella Bond, his girlfriend's daughter.

McCarthy's lawyer says Bella's mother, Rachelle Bond, killed the girl. She pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact for helping McCarthy dispose of the body.