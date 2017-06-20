Egypt army says 12 militants killed in North Sinai

CAIRO — Egypt's military says its air force has killed 12 "extremely dangerous" militants in airstrikes in northern Sinai, a militant hotspot.

In a Tuesday statement, the armed forces said the strikes also destroyed four vehicles as it targeted a "terrorist stronghold" of the local Islamic State affiliate, formerly known as Ansar Beit al-Maqdis.

Egypt has in recent years been battling a stepped-up insurgency in northern Sinai, mainly by militants from the IS affiliate. The militant campaign accelerated after the military ouster of elected Islamist President Mohammed Morsi in 2013.