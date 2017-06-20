News / World

Ex-Israeli PM Olmert unwell, taken from prison to hospital

FILE -- In this Dec. 29, 2015 file photo, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert leaves the courtroom of the Supreme Court after the court ruled on his appeal in the Holyland corruption case in Jerusalem. A spokesman for Israel's Prison Service says imprisoned former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert was evacuated to hospital after feeling unwell. (Debbie Hill/Pool File Photo via AP)

JERUSALEM — A spokesman for Israel's Prison Service says imprisoned former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert was taken to hospital after feeling unwell.

Assaf Librati says a doctor examined Olmert after he "didn't feel well" and instructed that he be taken to hospital on Tuesday.

Librati declined to comment on local media reports that Olmert had suffered a heart attack.

The 71-year-old Olmert, who is appealing for early release, was a longtime fixture in Israel's hawkish right wing when he dramatically took a more conciliatory line toward the Palestinians a decade ago.

He was convicted in 2014 in a wide-ranging case that accused him of accepting bribes to promote a real-estate project years before he became premier in 2006.

His imprisonment capped a fall from grace that ushered in the Benjamin Netanyahu era.

