Finland's government survives no-confidence vote
A
A
Share via Email
TALLINN, Estonia — Finland's government has survived a no-confidence vote after a coalition partner split in two following a leadership battle.
Finnish lawmakers backed Prime Minister Juha Sipila's
The coalition has 106 seats in the 200-seat Parliament.
On June 10, Foreign Minister Timo Soini stepped down as party leader after 20 years. He was replaced by immigration hardliner Jussi Halla-aho.
Sipila's Center Party and his conservative government partner said they had nothing in common with Halla-aho. When The Finns party broke up, Soini and his allies saved the government after committing themselves to the government program, including EU and immigration issues.