First lady to join Trump on July trip to Poland, Germany

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will have some familiar company on his next foreign trip: his wife, Melania.

The White House says she'll join Trump in Poland and Germany. The president is scheduled to leave Washington right after the Fourth of July on his second overseas trip.

Trump plans to deliver a speech in Poland and meet with the leaders of eastern and central European countries that are bound by the Adriatic, Baltic and Black seas.

In Germany, Trump will participate in a summit of leading rich and developing nations. He's also expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.