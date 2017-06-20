Ford to import Focus small car from China in 2019
DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. will export vehicles from China to the U.S. for the first time starting in 2019.
Ford will move production of its Ford Focus small car from the U.S. to China, where it already makes the Focus for Chinese buyers.
Ford's president of global operations Joe Hinrichs says the move will save Ford $1 billion, including $500 million from
U.S. Focus sales were down 20
He also stressed that Ford will export more vehicles to China than it imports. Ford expects to export 80,000 vehicles to China this year.