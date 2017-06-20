French defence chief steps down amid investigation

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron's defence minister is stepping down amid an investigation into her use of European Parliament aides.

Sylvie Goulard, the most prominent woman in Macron's Cabinet, issued a statement Tuesday suggesting she doesn't want the investigation to hurt Macron's efforts to clean up corruption in politics.

Goulard is one of several French politicians who allegedly used European Parliament salaries to fund work on their own political parties. Other members of Macron's government are also targeted. They deny wrongdoing but their problems are posing a challenge to Macron.