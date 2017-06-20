French kids thank Pittsburgh for climate action plan support

Pittsburgh's mayor and City Council have received hand-drawn cards from children in Paris thanking them for their support of the Paris climate accord after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. was withdrawing from the agreement.

The Pennsylvania city became a focal point after the Republican president announced he was "elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris" in justifying his decision. Democratic Mayor Bill Peduto said the city would continue to follow the guidelines of the Paris agreement.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review first reported Tuesday that Councilman Dan Gilman posted images of the cards on Twitter and Facebook.

One of the cards featured a French flag. Another had a rendering of the city's skyline and one of its many bridges.