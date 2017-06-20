Guyana to probe handling of alleged plot against president

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — The government of Guyana is appointing a special commission to probe how police handled the investigation of an alleged plot to kill the president of the South American country that authorities have said was a hoax.

Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan said Tuesday that he believes police could have been more thorough in their investigation into a businessman who was questioned and released last month. The man told reporters in April that he was offered a piece of land and $35,000 allegedly to kill Guyana President David Granger. The man has since reappeared on TV to say that police no longer are interested in his story.