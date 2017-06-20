Hungary rejects US criticism of law on foreign-funded NGOs

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary's government says the United States is applying double standards in its criticism of recent legislation on civic groups that receive funds from foreign donors.

A statement Tuesday from the government spokesman's office said the U.S. State Department was being "misled" by a disinformation campaign in international media and "strongly assisted by Soros organizations."

Some Hungarian groups supported by Hungarian-American financier George Soros are at the centre of the dispute.

Under the legislation, groups getting more than around $26,000 a year from abroad have to register with the courts and identify themselves as being foreign-funded.

The Hungarian government says it wants to reveal which organizations want "to influence Hungarian public life and migration policy" according to foreign interests.