Impatient rider leaps from stalled subway to walk on tracks

NEW YORK — Transit officials in New York City say a straphanger stuck on a subway train stalled in a tunnel during the morning rush hour jumped off the cars and walked on the tracks.

Signal problems that have plagued the system in recent months brought the F train to a stop Tuesday for nearly half an hour outside Manhattan's 34th Street station. The glitch at about 6:30 a.m. spread through the system, causing major delays.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority says it received reports of one man jumping onto the tracks from the space between subway cars.