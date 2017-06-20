Iran's elite force rejects Saudi claims of foiled attack
A
A
Share via Email
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's Revolutionary Guard is rejecting Saudi claims that its navy captured three members of the elite force intending to carry out an attack on a major offshore oilfield.
Gen. Rasoul Sanaeizadeh, deputy head of the Revolutionary Guard's political bureau, described the Saudi allegations as a "sheer lie" and "an amateurish fabrication." His remarks were published Tuesday by Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.
Saudi Arabia says the Revolutionary Guard members were aboard a boat carrying explosives headed toward the Marjan oil field in the Persian Gulf on Friday.
Other Iranian officials have claimed the detainees are fishermen who were lost.
Sunni-ruled Saudi Arabia and Shiite-ruled Iran are bitter rivals that back opposing sides of the wars in Syria and Yemen.
Most Popular
-
Former Halifax-area pastor charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation, involving teenage girl
-
'I want him to see me:' Stacey Adams' mother on coming face to face with her son's accused killer
-
Halifax police consider reporting suicides: 'This is becoming way too common'
-