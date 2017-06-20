Israeli PM says work begun on new West Bank settlement

JERUSALEM — Israel's prime minister says ground has been broken for a new West Bank settlement, the first in about two decades, to replace one demolished this year as President Donald Trump's Mideast envoy arrives in the region.

Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday he has the "privilege" of building the new settlement.

Netanyahu had vowed to build the settlement to replace Amona, dismantled in February after an Israeli Supreme Court ruling.

On the campaign trail, Trump indicated he would be more sympathetic to settlements than his predecessor. He appears to have backtracked since.

The Palestinians claim the West Bank, territory captured by Israel in 1967, as part of a future state, a demand that has wide support.