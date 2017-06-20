Judge approves deal over pay for 28,000 exotic dancers
DETROIT — A judge in Detroit has approved a $6.5 million settlement in a wage dispute involving 28,000 exotic dancers in the U.S.
The class-action lawsuit
U.S. District Court Judge Stephen Murphy III approved the settlement Monday, saying it will bring "long-term structural changes" to the relationship between dancers and the clubs.
The Detroit Free Press (http://on.freep.com/2sLyVqv ) reports some dancers could receive less than $200. Separately, dancers who wish to work as independent contractors will share in a $4.5 million pool of credits. The credits will offset the fees charged by clubs to perform.
The judge says only a handful of dancers objected to the settlement.