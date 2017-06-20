Jurors to resume deliberations in police shooting retrial

CINCINNATI — Jurors in the murder retrial of a white University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist will resume deliberations Tuesday morning.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) sequestered the jurors Monday evening after they had the case for about three hours.

Ray Tensing's first trial in November ended in a hung jury after about 25 hours of deliberations on the murder and voluntary manslaughter charges.