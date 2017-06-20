Latest: Crews slow spread of fire along Pacific Crest Trail

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. — The Latest on a wildfire in Southern California (all times local):

7:45 a.m.

Crews using water-dropping aircraft have slowed the spread of a wildfire along the Pacific Crest Trail in Southern California that prompted closures and calls for optional evacuations.

The U.S. Forest Service says the 950-acre fire in the San Bernardino Mountains northeast of Big Bear Lake is 10 per cent contained Tuesday.

It's burning away from homes, but sections of the Pacific Crest Trail and State Route 18 are closed.

The fire broke out during blazing heat on Monday. People in the tiny communities of Holcomb and Baldwin Lake were initially told they may want to evacuate, but no orders were issued.

The cause is under investigation.

The burn area, dotted with mines from the gold rush, is about 200 miles (322 kilometres ) east of Los Angeles.

___

5:30 a.m.

A wildfire along the Pacific Crest Trail in Southern California surged to 850 acres and prompted closures and calls for optional evacuations.

The U.S. Forest Service says the fire broke out amid blazing heat Monday in the San Bernardino Mountains northeast of Big Bear Lake.

It's not an immediate threat to any structures, but sections of the Pacific Crest Trail and State Route 18 are shut down.

People in the tiny communities of Holcomb and Baldwin Lake have been told they may want to evacuate, but no orders were issued.

There is no containment early Tuesday. Aircraft are making water-dropping runs over the flames.