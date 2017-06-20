Lightning strike's couple's NY home on 40th anniversary
SOUTH BRISTOL, N.Y. — A couple whose South Carolina condominium burned up in a fire four years ago nearly lost their upstate New York home after it was struck by lightning on their 40th wedding anniversary.
WHAM-TV in Rochester (http://bit.ly/2tGGf3S ) reports Tim and Christine Callaghan were away from home celebrating their anniversary and Father's Day with family when thunderstorms passed through the Finger Lakes region Sunday.
Tim Callaghan says a
In March 2013, the couple's home near Myrtle Beach was among those destroyed when a wildfire spread to two dozen condominium buildings.
