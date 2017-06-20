Man guilty at retrial in deaths of mom, stepdad, stepbrother

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. — A New York man has been found guilty on all counts in his retrial for the shotgun slayings of his mother, stepfather and stepbrother in their rural upstate home in 2011.

A Washington County court jury returned guilty verdicts Tuesday for the murder and arson charges against 29-year-old Matthew Slocum, whose earlier conviction on the same charges was tossed out on appeal in 2015.

The retrial ended with Slocum convicted of killing 44-year-old Lisa Coon Harrington, her husband, 41-year-old Dan Harrington, and his 24-year-old son, Joshua O'Brien.

Slocum used a shotgun to kill all three as they slept in their home in the town of White Creek in July 2011. He then set the house on fire to destroy evidence.

Slocum's attorney said his client's girlfriend was the one who carried out the slayings.

___