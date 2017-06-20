Man survives car crash, rescued 2 days later down embankment

SOUTH CREEK, Ohio — A man thrown from a car in an Ohio highway crash that killed the driver has survived two days at the bottom of a heavily wooded embankment before being rescued.

WEWS-TV in Cleveland reports the driver lost control of the car on Interstate 77 near Stone Creek the night of June 14. It says passenger Mykal Isom wasn't found until Friday morning.

Isom had a shattered arm and massive internal injuries and couldn't move. He says he knew his friend the driver had died.

Isom says he repeatedly yelled for help and thought "what would it be like to be dead right now?" He says on the second day he screamed, "Help me, help me, please," and heard the footsteps of two men coming up a hill behind him.

Isom has been hospitalized for multiple surgeries.

___