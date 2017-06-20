Moscow's zoo shows off baby Asian elephant to public

MOSCOW — Huddling close to his mother, a baby Asian elephant has faced the public for the first time at the Moscow zoo

The appearance of Filimon, who already weighs 90 kilograms (198 pounds), is such a rare occasion that Moscow City Hall dispatched a deputy mayor to present the baby elephant to the public. Some visitors specifically went to the zoo on Tuesday to see the newborn.

Filimon, born less than a month ago to parents who have been living in Moscow since the late 1980s, has increased the number of the elephant family at the zoo to five.