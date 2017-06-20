Mother charged in 4-year-old's death undergoing mental exam

HOUSTON — The attorney for a Houston-area mother charged in the fatal stabbing of her 4-year-old daughter says the woman "doesn't seem well" and is being examined for mental health issues.

Lawyer Philip Scardino's comments Tuesday came after 34-year-old Laquita Lewis was arraigned on a capital murder charge. She's accused in the slaying Sunday of her daughter, Fredricka Allen.

Lewis, wearing leg chains and handcuffed to a chain around her waist, told State District Judge Maria Jackson only that she understood the charge against her and her rights. Jackson denied bond.