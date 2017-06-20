Motive baffles UPS workplace shooting survivor

SAN FRANCISCO — A survivor of the shooting at a San Francisco UPS warehouse says he was standing in his usual spot during a weekly meeting when he heard a loud pop like a firecracker behind him.

Alvin Chen says that when he heard a second pop, he felt pain, looked down and saw blood pouring down his leg.

The 43-year-old UPS driver on Monday described the chaotic moments inside a warehouse after a fellow driver opened fire.

Chen says that he was about 60 feet (18 metres ) from the exit when he saw Jimmy Lam blocking his path, scanning the room as if looking for someone.

Chen went into an empty office. Police eventually found him on the floor behind a desk.