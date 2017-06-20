Motive baffles UPS workplace shooting survivor
A
A
Share via Email
SAN FRANCISCO — A survivor of the shooting at a San Francisco UPS warehouse says he was standing in his usual spot during a weekly meeting when he heard a loud pop like a firecracker behind him.
Alvin Chen says that when he heard a second pop, he felt pain, looked down and saw blood pouring down his leg.
The 43-year-old UPS driver on Monday described the chaotic moments inside a warehouse after a fellow driver opened fire.
Chen says that he was about 60 feet (18
Chen went into an empty office. Police eventually found him on the floor behind a desk.
Lam killed three UPS drivers before killing himself.