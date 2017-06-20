Mueller to meet with Senate Judiciary Committee senators

WASHINGTON — Special Counsel Robert Mueller is scheduled to meet with top members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

A Judiciary Committee spokesman made the announcement on Tuesday. Mueller is investigating Russian meddling in the election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

Mueller will talk with the chairman of the committee, GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, and the top Democrat, Dianne Feinstein of California. He'll also meet with GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.