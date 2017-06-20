N. Korea, terrorism expected to feature at US-China dialogue

BEIJING — North Korea's missile and nuclear threats are expected to be among the issues discussed at the inaugural U.S.-China diplomatic and security dialogue being held in Washington this week.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Tuesday that Beijing hopes to seek "positive outcomes" from the dialogue, which replaces a former, more wide-ranging series of talks.

Terrorism and competing territorial claims in the South China Sea are also expected to be raised at Wednesday's discussions.