Oklahoma's 'Pioneer Woman' builds media empire on the Plains

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — Oklahoma's Pioneer Woman has a new venture

Ree Drummond of Pawhuska is known to fans of her blog, cookbooks, children's books and Food Network cooking show as "The Pioneer Woman" and now has a magazine that was released earlier this month.

Drummond says the magazine is an extension of her blog that began in 2006 and led her to write cookbooks, children's books and resulted in her TV show.

Drummond told The Associated Press she began the blog as a way to occupy her time when her husband took their children to work on their ranch, and had no plan for what has become a virtual media empire that now includes The Pioneer Woman Mercantile in Pawhuska.