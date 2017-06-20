Pakistan starts fencing of its border with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's army says construction will begin soon on a fence across the border with Afghanistan in order to improve security.

An army statement Tuesday says the first phase of fencing will focus on the Bajur, Mohmand and Khyber tribal regions — all regarded by authorities as areas prone to cross-border infiltration.

The military also says that new forts and border posts will be built in order to improve surveillance and defensibility.

It says a secure border is in interest of both the countries and a well- co-ordinated security mechanism is essential for peace and stability.