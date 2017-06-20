Paris: 4 family members detained after Champs-Elysees attack

PARIS — Four family members of a man killed after ramming his car into a police convoy on Paris' Champs-Elysees are in custody.

The Paris prosecutor's office said Tuesday that the four were detained overnight in the anti-terrorism investigation into Monday's attack.

Police officials said the man was on police radar for ties to radicalism, and the prime minister confirmed that the man had a gun permit. Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on BFM television Monday that the permit was initially issued before the attacker was flagged to authorities.