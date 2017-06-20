Poll: More Russians skeptical about Putin's economic course
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MOSCOW — An opinion poll shows that an increasing share of Russians have become disillusioned with President Vladimir Putin's ability to improve the economy and curb rampant corruption.
Forty
The nationwide poll of over 1,000 people with a 4
Russia's economy has been hit by a combination of flagging energy prices and Western sanctions over the Ukrainian crisis.
Tens of thousands Russians protested against corruption earlier this month, casting a challenge to the Kremlin.
Most Popular
-
Former Halifax-area pastor charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation, involving teenage girl
-
'I want him to see me:' Stacey Adams' mother on coming face to face with her son's accused killer
-
Halifax police consider reporting suicides: 'This is becoming way too common'
-