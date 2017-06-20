Report: Oakland warehouse fire cause not determined

OAKLAND, Calif. — Fire investigators say they were unable to determine what caused the blaze at an Oakland, California, warehouse that killed 36 people last December.

Investigators say they cannot rule an electrical failure, candles, incense, smoking material or an open flame as possible causes.

According to a report posted late Monday on the city of Oakland's website , the fire originated on a back corner on the ground floor of the two-story building. But investigators say they couldn't determine a cause because of the extensive fire damage.