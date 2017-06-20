Report: Turkish troops arrive in Qatar amid Gulf tensions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Turkish troops have arrived in Qatar in a show of support for the Gulf country after Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations cut ties and imposed measures to isolate it.

Qatar's state TV on Tuesday carried images of Turkish troops in Qatar's capital, Doha. The state TV broadcast did not specify how many Turkish troops had arrived and Turkish officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Qatari media reported that the Turkish troops had arrived on Sunday for joint military exercises. Days after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar, Turkey's parliament approved the deployment of troops to a Turkish military base there.