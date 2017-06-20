Second man indicted in case of missing Georgia teacher

OCILLA, Ga. — A second suspect has been indicted in connection with the death of a Georgia teacher and former beauty queen who vanished nearly 12 years ago.

Media outlets report a Ben Hill County grand jury on Monday indicted 32-year-old Bo Dukes on charges of concealing a death, tampering with evidence and hindering the apprehension of a criminal in 30-year-old Tara Grinstead's death.

Investigators believe Dukes helped a former classmate, 33-year-old Ryan Alexander Duke, remove Grinstead's body from her Ocilla home. Dukes is also accused of burning Grinstead's body.