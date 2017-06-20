Security Council approves Ghassan Salame as Libya envoy

The president of the Security Council says members have approved the secretary-general's selection of former U.N. adviser Ghassan Salame, a Paris-based Lebanese academic, as the new U.N. envoy for Libya.

Bolivia's U.N. Ambassador Sacha LLorentty Soliz told reporters Tuesday that he sent a letter to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres approving Salame, the final step before an official announcement.

Salame, who would replace Martin Kobler of Germany, served as a senior adviser to then secretary-general Kofi Annan from 2003-2006, and later as Lebanon's culture minister. He is currently dean of the Paris School of International Affairs and a professor of international relations at the Paris Institute of Political Studies.