The Latest: 7 still hospitalized after London mosque attack

LONDON — The Latest on the London mosque attack (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

British health authorities say seven people remain hospitalized after a driver plowed into a crowd spilling out of north London mosques after Ramadan services.

NHS England says three of the injured remain in critical care.

British leaders, including Prime Minister Theresa May, have moved swiftly to ease concerns in the Muslim community following the attack in London's Finsbury Park neighbourhood , which is home to a large Muslim population.

The incident is being treated as a terror attack. One man died at the scene, although he was receiving first aid at the time and it wasn't clear if he died as a result of the attack or from something else. The attacker has been arrested and is from the Welsh city of Cardiff.

___

11 a.m.

British police have identified the suspect held in connection with the van attack outside a London mosque as Darren Osborne, from the Welsh city of Cardiff. He is being held on suspicion of attempted murder and alleged terror offences .

British media report that some of Osborne's neighbours have described the father of four as "aggressive" and "strange."

Witnesses said Osborne claimed he wanted to "kill all Muslims" after he drove into a crowd leaving a mosque early Monday morning. One man who was receiving first aid at the time of the attack died; it's unclear if his death was a result of the attack or from a previous condition.