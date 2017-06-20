The Latest: Deliberations start in ex-Milwaukee cop's trial

MILWAUKEE — The Latest on the trial of a former Milwaukee police officer charged in the death of a black man last year (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

The prosecutor who charged a former Milwaukee police officer for killing a 23-year-old black man told jurors the man "looked like a child" and was in a vulnerable position when he was fatally shot.

But attorneys defending Dominique Heaggan-Brown against the charge of first-degree reckless homicide countered the former officer acted in self- defence because the man was armed when a foot chase began.

Jury deliberations have begun after attorneys delivered closing arguments Tuesday.

Sylville Smith ran from police during a traffic stop while holding a gun on Aug. 13. Heaggan-Brown, who is also black, shot him in the arm as Smith threw the gun away and shot him again when he was on the ground with his feet in the air after falling from the first shot.

Smith's death ignited riots in the majority African-American neighbourhood where it happened.

___

12:05 a.m.

Closing arguments are set to begin in the trial of a former Milwaukee police officer charged in a fatal shooting that ignited riots in the majority black neighbourhood where it transpired.

Prosecutors charged Dominique Heaggan-Brown with first-degree reckless homicide for killing 23-year-old Sylville Smith after a foot chase following a traffic stop Aug. 13.

Defence attorneys say the former officer acted in self- defence because Smith had a gun when he ran from officers. But prosecutors contend Smith was defenceless when Heaggan-Brown shot him in the chest because Smith had thrown his gun over a fence.

Heaggan-Brown and Smith are both black and from the north side of the city where the shooting occurred. Their fatal encounter happened in the span of 12 seconds.