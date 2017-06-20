The Latest: Michigan House OKs $56.7 billion budget
A
A
Share via Email
LANSING, Mich. — The Latest on the Michigan House's consideration of spending bills (all times local):
2:50 p.m.
The Michigan House has approved a $56.7 billion state budget after an agreement was finalized between Republican leaders and Gov. Rick Snyder's administration.
The GOP-led chamber voted 64-43 for a general budget Tuesday and 72-35 for the education budget. The Senate is expected to take final votes Thursday before the Legislature's summer recess.
Majority Republicans say the state would spend about 2
Democrats say money should be diverted from savings to fix deteriorating roads because a GOP-passed 2015 transportation funding plan is being phased in too slowly.
___
1 p.m.
Michigan lawmakers have begun approving a $55.5 billion state budget after an agreement was struck between Republican leaders and Gov. Rick Snyder.
House-Senate conference committees passed the two spending bills Tuesday. The full House plans to vote later in the day, with the Senate finalizing the plan Thursday before a summer recess.
Majority Republicans say the state would spend about 2
Democrats say money should be diverted from savings to fix deteriorating roads because a GOP-passed 2015 transportation funding plan is being phased in too slowly.
Most Popular
-
Former Halifax-area pastor charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation, involving teenage girl
-
'I want him to see me:' Stacey Adams' mother on coming face to face with her son's accused killer
-
Halifax police consider reporting suicides: 'This is becoming way too common'
-