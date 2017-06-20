The Latest: More Phoenix flights cancelled because of heat

PHOENIX — The Latest on an extreme heat wave in the Southwest U.S. (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

American Airlines says seven regional flights have been delayed and 43 have been cancelled because of a heat wave threatening to bring 120 degrees to Phoenix.

The disruptions came Tuesday. The airline says it doesn't expect any more issues Wednesday but officials will re-evaluate.

The National Weather Service forecasts a high of 120 degrees (49 degrees Celsius), which is has only hit three times in recorded history — the last time 22 years ago.

Arizona is seeing some of the most dramatic temperatures Tuesday, but the heat wave is being felt across Nevada and California, too.

___

12:40 a.m.

The first day of summer is forecast to bring some of the worst heat the southwestern U.S. has seen in years.

The forecast calls for 119 degrees in Phoenix, where some flights have been cancelled because certain planes can't take off in extreme heat.

Arizona is seeing the most stifling temperatures, but the wrath of the heat wave is being felt across Nevada and California as well.

Las Vegas was forecast to hit 117 (47 Celsius) on Tuesday and excessive heat warnings cover almost all of California.