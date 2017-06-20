The Latest: Officer in shooting: 'I don't have a taser'

SEATTLE — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a woman by Seattle police (all times local):

8:33 a.m.

The transcript of a Seattle Police recording of the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman by officers shows that one of them said "get back" and "Tase her" and the other officer replied: "I don't have a taser."

Authorities say 30-year-old Charleena Lyles confronted the two officers Sunday with a knife when they responded to a burglary call at her apartment. Family members have questioned why police didn't use non-lethal options when they knew Lyles had been struggling with mental health issues.

The transcript of the encounter released by police late Monday shows that one of the officers said "we need help" and they were facing "a woman with two knives."

___

12:19 a.m.

A police audio recording has provided clues about the shooting of a pregnant woman by Seattle police.

The recording indicates the officers spent about two minutes calmly speaking with 30-year-old Charleena Lyles on Sunday about the theft of an X-box before the situation escalated.

Authorities say she then confronted officers with a knife. Officers are heard shouting "get back!" and the woman saying "do it! do it!"

Earlier on the tape, before the officers head into the apartment, they talk about the woman previously waving large metal shears, trying to prevent officers from leaving her apartment and making statements about her and her daughter turning into wolves.